West Coast Financial Has Cut Nike (NKE) Position By $399,252; Invesco LTD Raised Its Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stake

Invesco Ltd increased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) stake by 45.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 1.56 million shares as Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Invesco Ltd holds 4.94M shares with $134.77M value, up from 3.38 million last quarter. Corporate Office Pptys Tr now has $3.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 586,378 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 24.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 14,325 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 19,078 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $127.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 8.50 million shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 403,170 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 327,158 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 310 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.04M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 656,188 shares. 221 were accumulated by Ftb. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moors & Cabot has 21,754 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated stated it has 3.40 million shares. Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 11,300 shares. 318,270 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America De. South Dakota Council holds 0.05% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 86,400 shares. Ent Service Corp reported 51 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru Comm holds 0% or 65 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity. DENTON ROBERT L sold 1,500 shares worth $38,475.

Invesco Ltd decreased Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) stake by 32,644 shares to 107,201 valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) stake by 3,499 shares and now owns 44,578 shares. Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (NYSE:INB) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,225 shares to 53,519 valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 8,227 shares and now owns 132,004 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J invested in 11,156 shares. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 2,112 shares. Capital Invest Counsel holds 0.84% or 27,005 shares in its portfolio. 63,375 were accumulated by Kornitzer Ks. Columbia Asset stated it has 2.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mai Cap Management accumulated 128,264 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Brookstone Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 46,810 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.39% or 4,975 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj holds 0.21% or 3,200 shares. Meritage Port Management reported 71,500 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,144 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 386,359 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

