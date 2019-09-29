West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; Trex Company (TREX) Holder Maryland Capital Management Upped Position by $581,845 as Market Value Rose

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 200,637 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, up from 192,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 530,870 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 1,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, down from 58,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 5,585 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $40.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,553 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.16% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 124,654 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0.05% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 15,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.12 million were accumulated by Waddell & Reed. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 105,077 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.12M shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 6,930 shares. Kessler Invest Group Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 30 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 665,082 are owned by Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn. Macquarie stated it has 921,042 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 73,101 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 248,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank reported 248,427 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 202,784 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 22,980 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 175,319 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aspiriant Llc invested in 0.1% or 4,340 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,200 shares. Chickasaw Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Co invested in 111,015 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.38% or 5,972 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Murphy Mngmt reported 0.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 75,157 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 3.55 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. 2.03 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,880 shares to 29,827 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.