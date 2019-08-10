West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Position in Nike (NKE) as Share Value Rose; As Mylan N V (MYL) Share Price Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Increased Holding by $27.03 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.41 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 8,133 shares to 51,799 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 5,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 91 shares.

