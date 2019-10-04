West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $744,667; Stock Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trimmed by $304,773 Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 10.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 6,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1729.8. About 1.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Two Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy for Young Investors – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$1,713, Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.01 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,554 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability has 658 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Trust holds 0.77% or 7,336 shares. Newfocus Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Mngmt Lp holds 1,814 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sol Mngmt holds 0.19% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Lc invested in 0.44% or 312 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,084 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 2.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 3.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Co reported 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 121 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 1.32% or 4,760 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 5,439 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) by 1,755 shares to 29,725 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 17,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.38M shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.39% or 37,672 shares in its portfolio. California-based Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc reported 1,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 60,543 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 204,782 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com Ltd reported 11,620 shares or 5.15% of all its holdings. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% or 21,174 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore &, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,652 shares. Polaris Capital Management stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 508,907 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 223,366 shares stake. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,096 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.