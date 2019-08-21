West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 28.71% above currents $5.05 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. See ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) latest ratings:

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 80.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 7,504 shares with $514,000 value, down from 39,050 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 2.35 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru owns 6,541 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Magnetar Financial Limited invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Peoples reported 10,430 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 67,661 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd reported 50,059 shares. Lvm Limited Mi invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Eagle Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 2.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 4,965 were reported by Strategic Finance Service. Reliant Mngmt Llc holds 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3,800 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Heritage Wealth reported 588 shares stake. Wade G W & invested in 162,669 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Weik Management has 5,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 16,310 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.26% above currents $72.54 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 808,795 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C