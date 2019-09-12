West Coast Financial Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $443,053; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 693,619 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 73,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $225.75. About 10.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 34,960 shares to 59,466 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability invested in 62,304 shares. Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct holds 34,883 shares or 6.31% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 13,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Portland Global Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Cutler Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sentinel Trust Lba stated it has 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Ltd Liability Corp has 23,403 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability holds 1.23% or 114,030 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group reported 5.49 million shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability owns 61,425 shares. Community Fin Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.43% or 35,927 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 38,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First National Co invested in 2.59% or 140,233 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 23,643 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Invest reported 251,181 shares. Macquarie stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Middleton & Ma invested in 44,797 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Kingfisher Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,693 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,022 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has 25 shares. 8,826 were reported by Telos Capital Incorporated. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.7% or 138,193 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mount Lucas Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,130 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited (Wy). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc owns 21,249 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 13,306 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.75 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.