West Coast Financial Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Weibo (WB) Valuation Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $128.80 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp analyzed 3.00 million shares as the company's stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 440,896 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70M shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc analyzed 5,599 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsm Cap Prns Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 5,762 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,673 shares. Natixis holds 341,470 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 273,191 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 26,310 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 12,575 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 363,043 shares. Css Limited Liability Il stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street reported 1.21M shares. 100 are held by Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 593 shares. Oaktree Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 531,918 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested in 0.06% or 1.36M shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 19,600 shares.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 86,836 shares to 672,580 shares, valued at $153.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 122,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 34,960 shares to 59,466 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).