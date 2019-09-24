West Coast Financial Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) as Stock Price Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 605,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.52M, down from 629,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 2.27M shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 35,798 shares. Miles Capital has 21,643 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 12,569 are owned by First Manhattan. Cleararc has 9,402 shares. Brookfield Asset Management has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 143,386 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hanson Doremus Investment reported 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 867,701 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 416,244 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,164 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 54,821 shares to 245,085 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Commercial Bank has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,261 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,220 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Management Lc reported 18,759 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3.27% or 233,611 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 230,164 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camelot Portfolios Lc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 25,835 were reported by Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited. 293,521 are held by Davis R M Incorporated. Westfield Management LP invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Cap Mgmt invested in 655,047 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp holds 50,292 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 34,960 shares to 59,466 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.