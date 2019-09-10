West Coast Financial Cut Its Nike (NKE) Stake as Share Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Atika Capital Management Lowered Position by $5.43 Million as Shares Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 57,765 shares. Vista Capital Partners accumulated 0.13% or 7,296 shares. 71,831 are held by Cambridge Grp Incorporated Inc. Nine Masts Capital Ltd invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 182,548 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.22% or 6,164 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 334,383 shares. Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spectrum Mngmt Group has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northwest Inv Counselors has invested 1.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1,773 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Management. Finemark Natl Bank & owns 0.66% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 134,339 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 73,591 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability Company holds 13,048 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru has 9,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 8,966 shares to 149,266 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cooke Bieler Lp accumulated 248,300 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 42,364 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Co invested in 0% or 11 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 36,115 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ashford Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 2,820 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,400 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 1.01M shares. Scholtz & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,061 shares. Samlyn Lc owns 1.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 292,034 shares. Epoch Prns owns 1.46M shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.65B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

