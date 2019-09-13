West Coast Financial Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $448,568 as Share Value Declined; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Position in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Boosted by $448,713

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 9,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 204,934 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, down from 214,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31M shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 16,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 393,697 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 377,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 214,376 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 113,539 shares to 48,108 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision (NYSE:VPG) by 36,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,853 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.