West Coast Financial Continues to Hold Position in Polaris Inds (PII); California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased Office Depot (ODP) Holding as Share Price Declined

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 64,537 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 53,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 397,000 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 172,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.355. About 4.44M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling in retail sector ranges far and wide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot: The December Sell-Off Was Unfair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 274,760 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $249.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Creative Planning reported 424,766 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Arizona State Retirement System holds 834,531 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 936,529 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 2.81M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 0% or 55,791 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 500 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 550 are owned by St Johns Mngmt Llc. James Investment has 211,550 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage accumulated 35,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Indian Motorcycle’s parent Polaris rebrands, steps up outreach effort – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 46,201 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 48,747 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. 4,372 were reported by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,875 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The California-based Saratoga Mngmt has invested 1.2% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 10,095 shares. 9,361 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Inc. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 33,874 shares. Moreover, Verus Fin Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Blair William & Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Com has invested 2.75% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.