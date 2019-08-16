West Coast Financial Boosted Mastercard (MA) Stake by $549,900 as Market Valuation Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 2.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 58,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, up from 56,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2019: TWOU,WSTG,NXPI – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $324.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 3.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Suncoast Equity Mgmt accumulated 5.47% or 104,718 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP holds 11,975 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. First State Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.76% or 3,438 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,288 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 0.3% stake. Sunbelt Securities has 5,687 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt has 175,793 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.69% or 1.02 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 257,537 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fjarde Ap invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc invested in 12,940 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.