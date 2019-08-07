West Coast Financial Boosted Legg Mason (LM) Holding; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Lifted Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 32.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc acquired 2,197 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc holds 8,990 shares with $1.40M value, up from 6,793 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $386.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44M shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST

West Coast Financial Llc increased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 20.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 22,188 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 130,051 shares with $3.56M value, up from 107,863 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.32B valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 548,182 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $20300 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Incorporated owns 21,159 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 8,185 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 18,834 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Fin Advantage has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 520 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 33,345 shares. Garde holds 0.07% or 2,779 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 1,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl accumulated 2,626 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waddell And Reed Inc has 1.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.08 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 50,849 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Colonial Advsr invested in 2.82% or 95,284 shares. American Investment Services holds 0.1% or 2,084 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 54,443 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Inc stated it has 34 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Lc accumulated 488,227 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 158 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates Ltd accumulated 113,519 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.9% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 31,600 shares. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Limited invested in 0.44% or 100,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated owns 25,159 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 125,013 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 119,579 shares stake. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 32,245 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 123,190 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).