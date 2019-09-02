West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $381,555; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Liberty Capital Management Increased Position by $317,262

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.28M shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fayez Sarofim & Co accumulated 2.55M shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated has 60,450 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. West Family Invests owns 7,200 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.15% or 103,122 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 19,666 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 4,521 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As owns 163,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Syntal Partners Lc has invested 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 478,360 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 11.80 million shares. First Financial Bank And Tru Of Newtown stated it has 24,124 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 45,007 shares.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 10,614 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 128,957 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Co Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP holds 0.88% or 21,811 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Grp reported 29,430 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 23,855 shares. Burney Com holds 42,314 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,426 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Service holds 9,010 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.29% stake. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,212 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.66% or 881,847 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.