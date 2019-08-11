West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $381,555; Market Value Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (Call) (VIPS) by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (VIPS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 5.37M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $79.86M for 13.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 505,361 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $246.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.