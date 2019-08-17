West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $381,555; As Symantec Com (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Decreased Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 65,666 shares. Ally Finance owns 50,000 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. 54,765 were accumulated by Benedict Finance Advisors Inc. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,721 shares. Perritt Capital accumulated 4,667 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 4.75M shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 67,179 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 21,299 shares. Birinyi Associates accumulated 9,450 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 61,957 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. London Com Of Virginia holds 1.93% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. 33,523 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn. Seizert Cap Partners Limited Co has 342,880 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 9,369 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

