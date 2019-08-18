West Chester Capital Advisors Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $4.96 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 551,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 3.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares to 991,930 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.