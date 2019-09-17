West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by $721,717; Salient Capital Advisors Cut Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $12.93 Million as Market Value Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 48,619 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 6.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.14 million, down from 8.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 539,015 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $76.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 68,450 shares to 82,953 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

