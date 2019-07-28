West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $381,555 as Stock Price Rose; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,476 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 14,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

