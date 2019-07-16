West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $381,555; Shares Rose; As Alliant (LNT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Position by $545,153

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 539,925 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advisors owns 191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swift Run Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.61% stake. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.66% or 47,026 shares. Central Comml Bank And Trust reported 0.3% stake. Clark Management Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 274,749 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants Corp reported 60,240 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,112 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Capital Mngmt accumulated 5,200 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp stated it has 61,724 shares or 6.22% of all its holdings. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cheviot Value Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 98,854 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Loweâ€™s, Netflix and Edison International – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Year-End 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliant Energy Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: LNT, COG, CBT, COKE – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Sioux Falls has 0.86% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,376 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 20,237 shares. 39,035 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 11,290 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 38,059 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp. Lynch Assoc In stated it has 16,195 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Tru Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 9,161 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 11,805 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 299,000 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Duff & Phelps Inv Management invested in 2.24M shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).