West Chester Capital Advisors Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $381,555 as Share Value Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Upped by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.63M shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.69M shares. Federated Pa holds 104,349 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 237 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma reported 3.61M shares stake. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 78,187 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. City Hldg Communication invested in 157 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 248,307 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 86,800 shares. 36,076 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Fire Gru stated it has 45,766 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 42,510 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 41,560 were accumulated by Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Reilly Financial Ltd reported 1,000 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares to 450,510 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prns owns 101,612 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.85% or 490,628 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adirondack reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Live Your Vision Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Interstate National Bank has 12,583 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grimes And Com holds 57,865 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Wealth Planning Limited Liability reported 15,384 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru holds 171,763 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 369,849 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Curbstone Mgmt owns 30,786 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,249 shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd has invested 8.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch Lc reported 3.12% stake.