West Chester Capital Advisors Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $381,555 as Share Price Rose; Franklin Resources Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $199.42 Million

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 5.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947.83 million, down from 21.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 10.46M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 105,389 shares to 759,204 shares, valued at $86.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 38,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

