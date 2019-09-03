West Chester Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Share Price Declined; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Market Value Rose

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.38. About 7.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 3.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.