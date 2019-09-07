West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $381,555 as Shares Declined; Canal Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) as Market Valuation Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 731,650 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp, Japan-based fund reported 144,841 shares. Exchange Capital reported 1.5% stake. C Grp Inc Incorporated Holdings A S accumulated 334,120 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs accumulated 297,497 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 20,338 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mairs And owns 2.08M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd has invested 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newfocus Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32,658 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls reported 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Asset stated it has 947,250 shares. Fosun Intll reported 4,265 shares. 33,838 were reported by Private Wealth Advisors. Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,400 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 175,379 were reported by Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 55,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,542 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Bowen Hanes & invested in 1.15% or 300,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fred Alger holds 10,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 216,789 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Td Asset Inc invested in 46,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 55,371 shares. 103,578 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cipher LP stated it has 58,517 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 500 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Credit Suisse Ag owns 577,789 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc owns 0.06% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 89,087 shares.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Launches Will Propel Garmin – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agilent Launches eSight, Expands Cell Analysis Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.