West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $381,555; Shares Declined; Independent Investors Has Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $606,596 as Shares Declined

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 4,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 83,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 88,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 4.40M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,563 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 19.87M shares. 109,251 are owned by Sawgrass Asset. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 39,172 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Clark Estates invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 5,162 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,250 shares. 227,560 were accumulated by Staley Cap Advisers. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 10,903 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 140,600 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 29,922 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 742 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 7.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 670,058 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) owns 5,744 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

