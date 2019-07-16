West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $381,555 as Market Valuation Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Sands Capital Management Boosted by $563.49 Million Its Position

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4076.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.21M, up from 52,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 998,960 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “US Stocks Little Moved as Earnings Roll In Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth holds 29,223 shares. Capital Guardian Com has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital Incorporated has invested 4.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 76,193 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc reported 315,996 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.93M shares or 1.56% of the stock. Community And Investment stated it has 116,616 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Addison Capital owns 46,053 shares. Altfest L J & Inc stated it has 36,427 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cahill has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,667 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 9,627 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 3.77M shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability holds 1.88% or 36,527 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited owns 12,758 shares. Eos Limited Partnership invested in 9,236 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 16,865 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $554.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPHQ, INTU, LRCX, RHT – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Fintech ETF Just Keeps On Surging – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Dividend Growth Stocks for Outperformance – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Management reported 6,527 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Ltd has invested 1.53% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advsr Cap Management Limited accumulated 910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 64,824 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.19% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 82,499 shares. 933,284 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,332 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 13,500 shares. Private Cap holds 6,150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 458,075 shares. 304,289 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.69% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 225,758 shares. Barbara Oil Commerce holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 800 shares. Zeke Cap Llc accumulated 3,884 shares or 0.09% of the stock.