West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered By $381,555 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $34.07 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 257.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 136,838 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)'s stock rose 7.28%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 190,000 shares with $47.45 million value, up from 53,162 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 36.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 2,745 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s stock declined 8.26%. The West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 4,700 shares with $657,000 value, down from 7,445 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

