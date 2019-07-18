West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $381,555; Shares Rose; Asset Management Group Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 1.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 1.94 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi owns 9,900 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 89,890 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 47,484 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt stated it has 13,047 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.31% or 155,978 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Company holds 2.23% or 105,752 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 87,207 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Spc Financial reported 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,720 shares. Moreover, First Bankshares has 1.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 82,186 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.77% or 5.72M shares. Phocas reported 8,616 shares. Stearns Ser Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,615 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 95,712 shares stake.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 426 shares. Smith Moore accumulated 26,484 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Garrison Bradford Associates holds 3,700 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.95% or 400,696 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Ins owns 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 302,700 shares. Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bernzott Cap Advsrs owns 77,708 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 2.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 199,614 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 14,410 shares. 60,020 were reported by Maverick Ltd. Cap International Ca has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com reported 37.88M shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).