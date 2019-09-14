West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by $721,717; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Thompson Investment Management Boosted Position

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 415,229 shares traded or 142.87% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp Com by 7,837 shares to 65,161 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,940 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

