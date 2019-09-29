West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $721,717; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Maple Capital Management Boosted Holding by $965,430

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 81,893 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 510 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, up from 5,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $76.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,317 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 6.41 million shares or 3.60% more from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,658 shares. American Rech Communication accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.03% or 9,288 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Incorporated owns 1.77% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 57,127 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 17,951 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 9,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Usca Ria Limited reported 10,410 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership owns 12,403 shares.

