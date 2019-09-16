West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 415,229 shares traded or 142.81% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BBN: An Interesting Fixed Income Closed-End Fund For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Primer On CEF Classes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Build America Bond Trust declares $0.1118 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 6.41 million shares or 3.60% more from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 2,270 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 300 shares. 668 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 34,658 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Quantum Cap Management stated it has 9,974 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 84,140 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 10,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 175,802 shares. 489,698 are held by State Bank Of America De. S R Schill Assoc reported 15,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 92,182 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $76.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 68,450 shares to 82,953 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.