West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Rose; Visa (V) Stake Increased by Cryder Capital Partners Llp

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70M, up from 392,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

