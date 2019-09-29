West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Its Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $721,717; Market Value Were Volatile; Fenimore Asset Management Raised Pinnacle Financial Partners I (PNFP) Position by $920,322 as Share Price Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners I (PNFP) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 551,833 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.72 million, up from 535,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 513,314 shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 82,089 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $76.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 56,020 shares to 75,262 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 6.41 million shares or 3.60% more from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,155 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Citigroup Inc stated it has 35,971 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 5,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 24,535 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 175,802 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Com. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 415,938 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 41,946 shares. Duncker Streett And Co reported 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Doliver Advsr Lp has 0.12% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.17% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Jefferies Group has 92,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 9,974 shares. West Chester Cap Incorporated invested 1.77% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cetera Limited Liability Co accumulated 248,162 shares. Hilltop Hldg has invested 2.45% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Southeast Asset has 0.39% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 2,102 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 81,461 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc holds 3,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 14 shares. Mendon Capital Advsr Corporation invested in 180,631 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 18,755 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 393,930 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust has 1,800 shares. 5,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability Company has 54,291 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

