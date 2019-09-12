West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $721,717; Market Value Were Volatile; Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Its First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding as Stock Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 142,233 shares traded or 72.79% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 343,266 shares traded or 104.29% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Bank Stocks to Buy as Treasury Yields Climb North – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCB, Bridgewater Bancshares, Customers Bancorp, First Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows IEFN Can Go To $27 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Rapidly Growing Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2017.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 55,480 shares to 850,683 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Castine Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1.8% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 191,403 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 55,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc has 246,921 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,579 shares. Greenwood Associate Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,580 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Ftb Advsrs holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 65,899 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.07% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 25,963 shares. Cna Financial has invested 0.07% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 9,237 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership reported 1.17 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 144,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $76.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,317 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.