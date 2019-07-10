West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)

West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.97 N/A 1.71 12.08 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 70 6.40 N/A 4.72 14.68

In table 1 we can see West Bancorporation Inc. and Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 1.2% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.77 beta means West Bancorporation Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

West Bancorporation Inc. and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.2% and 85.6%. About 3.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -2.92% -2.73% -8.23% -3.46% -15.58% 8.12% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -3.86% -2.67% -6.94% 0.27% -7% 11.27%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc. was less bullish than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.