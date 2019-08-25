West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.69 N/A 1.71 12.39 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 40 5.37 N/A 2.95 14.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for West Bancorporation Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. West Bancorporation Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for West Bancorporation Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. is $45, which is potential 14.97% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

West Bancorporation Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 86.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -1.06% 3.01% 7.71% 6.8% -2.42% 33.19%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc. has weaker performance than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.