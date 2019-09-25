West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Comparing side by side

West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.92 N/A 1.71 12.39 BancFirst Corporation 55 4.66 N/A 3.94 14.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for West Bancorporation Inc. and BancFirst Corporation. BancFirst Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to West Bancorporation Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. West Bancorporation Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BancFirst Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us West Bancorporation Inc. and BancFirst Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2% BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 14.1% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

West Bancorporation Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BancFirst Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares and 41.3% of BancFirst Corporation shares. 3.5% are West Bancorporation Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 44.29% are BancFirst Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95% BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc. has weaker performance than BancFirst Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BancFirst Corporation beats West Bancorporation Inc.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.