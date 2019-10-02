Wespac Advisors Trimmed Position in Altria Group (MO) by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Old West Investment Management Increased Freeport (FCX) Stake by $914,958

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 83,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 254,197 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 171,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 3.62M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 76,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 87,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 172,000 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,407 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,951 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,036 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 119,525 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 1,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Franklin Resource holds 848,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance Ser has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 20,093 shares. 5.04 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 63,399 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 14,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 292,899 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 57,750 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Raymond James & stated it has 2.45M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 19,903 shares to 39,373 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.93 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

