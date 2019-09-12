Wespac Advisors Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.36 Million; Share Value Declined; Beck Capital Management Has Raised Position in Post Hldgs Com (POST) by $526,948

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.78. About 155,930 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $20.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.22. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 539,243 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 3.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tremblant Cap has 5.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,754 shares. Parametric Assocs has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 1,333 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co Inc has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Guardian invested in 53,480 shares. 3,193 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 51 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 1,189 shares. 1,868 are owned by Saturna Cap. Main Street Rech Lc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,990 shares. Cim Limited Company holds 5,392 shares. Moreover, Axiom Int Ltd Company De has 3.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 68,860 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.18 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 35,036 shares to 38,276 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Mngmt holds 117,288 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 6.45M shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,394 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 383,812 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 574,417 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 859,400 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 111,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 265,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 32,737 shares to 3,596 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NYSE:NLY) by 61,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,228 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultra Qqq Proshares (QLD).