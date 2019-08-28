Wespac Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted by $465,050; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 93,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 123,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 4.91M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.3. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate Corp accumulated 29,354 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Com holds 9.46% or 33,500 shares. Alleghany De has 28,500 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Town And Country Bankshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.16% stake. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ca invested in 4,847 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 30.93 million shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Penbrook Lc holds 4.91% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. 1,210 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Co. Bb&T accumulated 24,712 shares. Jnba accumulated 1,098 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldg Limited accumulated 4,000 shares. Whittier Tru holds 35,981 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Call) by 34,900 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 469,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (Call).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS) – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FRED, CAH, ABMD and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.