Wespac Advisors Maintains Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $4.68 Million; Shares Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 180,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 378,187 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, down from 558,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 3.92 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 791,773 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Colonial Advsr accumulated 0.28% or 55,930 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 29,728 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manchester Mgmt holds 0.07% or 19,557 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1.48 million are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com accumulated 40,573 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 52,471 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 0.09% or 14,842 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 632,105 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.51% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 630,732 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 19,600 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.05M for 56.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 50,652 shares to 265,726 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

