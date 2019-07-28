Wespac Advisors Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Cut Holding by $14.55 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 981,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

