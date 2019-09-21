Wespac Advisors Maintains Holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY); Spinnaker Trust Cut Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $893,927

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 37,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 173,702 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 136,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 18.93 million shares traded or 30.25% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 20,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 52,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 73,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. KEYES KEVIN had bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 529,997 shares. Proshare Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 81 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca). Sei reported 298,182 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd reported 13,400 shares stake. Dana Investment Advsr invested in 30,783 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 171,577 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 3,784 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp LP accumulated 683,085 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 127,997 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Colony Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 28,384 shares. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 1,215 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,699 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Research & holds 0.61% or 46,982 shares in its portfolio. 144,712 were reported by White Pine Inv. 7,684 are held by Chilton Inv Communication Lc. Somerset Grp Lc owns 5,756 shares. Blackhill Cap has 394,926 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 17,542 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.64% or 112,575 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 2.99% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Proshare holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 959,315 shares. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 0.87% or 88,215 shares. Interocean Capital Lc holds 14,531 shares. 398,190 are owned by Nippon Life Americas. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 2.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 121,206 shares. Peddock Advisors Lc holds 1.26% or 54,432 shares in its portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,074 shares to 904,182 shares, valued at $55.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.