Wespac Advisors Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $3.17 Million; Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 70.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 115,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 48,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, down from 164,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 428,852 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 58,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 7.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.18M for 18.03 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18,800 shares to 62,300 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,000 shares to 45,712 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,943 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.95 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.