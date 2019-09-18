Wespac Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $3.57 Million; Edgestream Partners LP Has Increased Its Textron (TXT) Position by $1.31 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 124.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 24,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 44,361 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 19,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 453,368 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS HAD STRONG BOOK-TO-BILL ON ITS JET AND TURBOPROP PRODUCT LINES- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 76,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 87,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 7.89M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). New York-based Jefferies Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 444,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 7,781 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 0.27% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 44,361 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Quantum Capital Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 7,205 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 58,998 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. 10,840 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 25.74M shares. 1.63 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Llc.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 69,914 shares to 7,824 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,716 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 39,602 shares to 393,339 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Dynamic Cap Mngmt has invested 2.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guardian Tru holds 0.03% or 46,340 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Swiss Natl Bank has 0.36% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.01 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,024 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 4,910 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 6.35M shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 147.10 million shares. 1,922 were reported by Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. 472,088 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Company Bank & Trust reported 400,992 shares. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 205,984 shares.