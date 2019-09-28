Wespac Advisors Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Maintains Position in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 134,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 237,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 103,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 3.19 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 9.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 289,383 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 325 shares. Woodstock holds 151 shares. Amg Fincl Bank stated it has 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doliver Advisors LP invested in 1,046 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 5.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 179 were accumulated by Matrix Asset Advsrs. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 0.6% or 10,289 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 1,565 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Llc invested in 18,911 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria Lc owns 4,881 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 2.78% or 1.36 million shares. 3,624 are owned by Brick Kyle Assocs.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,000 shares to 45,712 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 19,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Google – Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Short-Term Weakness And Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 11,966 shares to 168,583 shares, valued at $44.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).