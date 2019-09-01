Wespac Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $430,800; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Upped Holding by $59.94 Million as Market Value Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.64M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Internet Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 9,430 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Synovus holds 8,567 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Com has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 43,916 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 1,354 shares. Hartford Invest holds 0.5% or 66,972 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,034 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,601 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 16,866 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,379 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.