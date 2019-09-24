Wespac Advisors Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 6,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 38,360 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 45,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 461,241 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.42 million for 14.77 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,659 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 14,005 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Prudential reported 34,833 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,175 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Plc holds 73,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 7,400 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 14,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ipg Advisors Limited Co owns 1,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 16,161 shares. Alps Inc holds 0% or 2,697 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (NYSE:DECK) 25% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does On Deck Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:ONDK) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Here’s the pitch deck $1.95 billion ThoughtSpot used to raise $248 million for an AI-powered analytics tool that’s challenging Salesforce’s Tableau – Business Insider” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 15,000 shares to 322,000 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 20,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 11,669 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,229 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).