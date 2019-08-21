Wespac Advisors Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $2.67 Million; Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 694.05% above currents $0.84 stock price. Zafgen had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of ZFGN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. See Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

12/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold Initiate

Wespac Advisors Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 621% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wespac Advisors Llc acquired 45,246 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Wespac Advisors Llc holds 52,532 shares with $3.11M value, up from 7,286 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.74% above currents $56.27 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Lc has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 273,506 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 0.52% or 29.28 million shares. Wright Serv reported 6,181 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has invested 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrow Fincl owns 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 54,602 shares. Hillswick Asset Lc reported 6.81% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 171,268 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 268,006 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.76% or 528,106 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs Incorporated invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M&R Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cullinan Assoc has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity accumulated 1.02 million shares. Horan Cap Advisors Llc holds 64,923 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio.

