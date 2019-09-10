Wespac Advisors Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Dnb Asset Management As Has Decreased Its International Paper Co (IP) Position by $224.82 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 3.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 65,079 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 billion, down from 69,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 1.97M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More deaths linked to vaping, CDC warns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 7,204 shares to 483,033 shares, valued at $73.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/The (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ICL to Increase Its Bromine Compounds Capacity Following Strategic Agreements Signed With Customers in Asia – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.